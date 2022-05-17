Women should support one another to succeed- Emma Baillie
Where were you raised and who/what influenced your career or work philosophy?
I grew up in Nulkaba, a small suburb in the Hunter valley region. Both my parents have always been hard workers, running their own business and they instilled that great work ethic in me.
What did you do after finishing high school?
I worked full-time as a receptionist at a mechanics to save to pay for my full time dance course.
I then studied dance full time for two years along while performance in different gigs. Then I fell in love with the teaching side of dance.
You have a few businesses on the go. Why did you start Pure Talent School of Excellence in Maitland in 2014, and what does it offer?
I started Pure Talent as a recreational dance studio after parting ways at the studio I had previous worked and danced at. I wanted to create a fun and safe environment for all dancers to attend without any pressure to do exams, take part in eisteddfods or dance competitions or even have to commit to end of year concerts. Pure Talent offered classes from 2 years old to adults with a variety of styles such as Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Acrobatics, Ariel and more. Due to COVID, like other businesses I was forced to close Pure Talent in 2021, which allowed me to put more efforts into my party and events businesses.
Two years later you started Jam Packed Parties - what sort of events does it organise and for who?
I was working in shopping centres doing kids entertainment while dancing full time. Lots of parents were asking if the company I worked for did this sort of thing for kids parties and they didn't. I saw a gap in the market and I had the facilities to do in-venue, all-inclusive parties within my dance studio venue. Jam Packed Parties started offering in-venue kids parties which had everything to provide an entertaining party. Clients and guests would come to our venue, the party room was decorated, catering was sorted and a party host would entertain the children for two hours. This business started to boom as parents loved not having guests at their homes, did haven't to think or organise any of the party elements and mess was taken care of by us. And most of all, the kids loved it too! Since closing my dance studio in Maitland I moved Jam Packed Parties to Mayfield West where our boutique party room is located with 13 in-venue themes and also offering at home party services.
Three years ago you started the female-only Socialista Newcastle. There are a few women's networking groups around, why did you think there was room for one more?
The networking groups that were out there were business orientated groups, but I couldn't see anything like this for women who just want to socialise. I wanted to create something that brought women together in a social setting to form friendships. It can be hard to make friends as an adult and I wanted to give women the opportunity to do so while having fun, but without the pressure of having to learn names or force conversations.
What is the average age bracket of those who attend, and is there any criteria to join?
25 - 40 year is our average age. But all women over the age 18 can attend.
Why is Socialista Newcastle for women only?
It's to create a safe and comfortable environment for our guests. There's a sense of ease among the guests knowing they're among women - plus who doesn't love a day out with the girls!
How did the pandemic affect the group, and how is it tracking now?
Hard! We did set up an online event and also some small group events once restrictions lifted, like outdoor yoga and a picnic. But it's just not the same as having 50 - 70 women in one room. Events are still struggling in this climate and people are still cautious when it comes to indulging themselves, but I think people have really missed that face to face contact and want to get back out and enjoy each other's company.
Your next event is Social Butterfly on May 21. What is in store?
Canapes, champagne tower, fashion runway showcasing Goldie's Dress Hire, lucky door prize and goodie bags at 48 Watt's Well Bar. Think of it as three hours of fun, fashion and friendship.
Your LinkedIn lists your skills as Social Entrepreneurship. How do you define that, and why is it important to you?
I love being social and bringing people together. I think women should support one another to succeed and I love mixing with others, both in business and socially, to learn and build each other up.
What does your average day look like?
Lots of phone calls, emails and preparing for events. Then on the weekend I am hands on running parties and events - sometimes up to eight in a weekend.
Where do you draw inspiration from as far as ideas for the social side of your business?
Always watching the latest trends in the media, drawing from higher scale events. Most of my ideas for Socialista come from what I like in fashion at the time. The next event is themed pink, purple and teal so lots of fun, bright tones.
What women do you find inspiring in business? Roxy Jacenko and Abbie Chatfield
Business, news and feature reporter.
