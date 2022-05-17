I was working in shopping centres doing kids entertainment while dancing full time. Lots of parents were asking if the company I worked for did this sort of thing for kids parties and they didn't. I saw a gap in the market and I had the facilities to do in-venue, all-inclusive parties within my dance studio venue. Jam Packed Parties started offering in-venue kids parties which had everything to provide an entertaining party. Clients and guests would come to our venue, the party room was decorated, catering was sorted and a party host would entertain the children for two hours. This business started to boom as parents loved not having guests at their homes, did haven't to think or organise any of the party elements and mess was taken care of by us. And most of all, the kids loved it too! Since closing my dance studio in Maitland I moved Jam Packed Parties to Mayfield West where our boutique party room is located with 13 in-venue themes and also offering at home party services.

