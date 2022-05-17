LAKE MACQUARIE councillor Colin Grigg will stand second on the One Nation ticket for the NSW Senate.
The local pastor stood as an independent in the recent local government election, and said he resisted a political stint for years.
"There is a real correlation between my role as a pastor and political candidate, because I care about Australia and its freedoms, and I'm not just talking about my family or grandkids," he said.
"Everybody's future is not looking good with the globalisation that's happening leading to a worldwide dictatorship."
Mr Grigg said as a One Nation candidate, he stands behind a push for the introduction of a Citizens Initiated Referenda (CIR), which would allow Australian citizens to put forward legislation or a referendum question without waiting for politicians to act.
"Democracy should mean the government of the people, by the people and for the people - the CIR is based on a model in Switzerland ... we don't have to have one the minute there is a petition, it won't happen everyday, but these questions should come up at an election where people tick a box for yes or no," he said.
"It means the people get government back in their hands, not that I want to rescind government, but we should petition the government to have these referendums so the majority of people can have their say and things aren't being forced upon us."
Come May 21, 40 of the 74 Senate seats will be up for election - with 12 senators elected per state and two per territory.
The Coalition holds 35 of the 74 Senate seats, followed by Labor with 26, the Greens with nine, two for One Nation and one each between Jacqui Lambie and Centre Alliance.
Former Centre Alliance member Rex Patrick holds one, as well as Northern Territory Country Liberal Party defector Sam McMahon who is now a Liberal Democrat.
Mr Grigg's political foray began because he felt there wasn't a voice for conservatives anymore - with both Labor and Liberal parties becoming a "duopoly" in his opinion.
"One Nation is the only party that represents freedom," he said.
"We need to wake up, Australia needs to wake up."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
