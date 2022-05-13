Australian Ice Hockey League Newcastle Northstars v Sydney Bears, 5.30pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay. Autumn Alive Night-time Walking Trail 5pm to 7pm. Fast & Loud Festival ft. Russell Morris, The Viper Creek Band, Piper Butcher, The Appointments, 4pm to 9pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, Speers Point. Hamilton Markets 8am to 1pm, Gregson Park. Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, corner of Broke Rd and Halls Rd, Pokolbin. Lovedale Long Lunch Various locations, Lovedale. Plus Sunday. Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle. Hidden Strings 5.30pm to 8.30pm, Leda Gallery, 850 Hunter St, Newcastle West. Hunter Disability Expo 9am to 3pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Jane Eyre 7.30pm, Civic Theatre. LGBTQIA+ & Friends Skate Night 6pm to 8pm, YWCA Hunter Region, 24 Dawson Street, Cooks Hill. Lovedale Long Lunch Saturday & Sunday, Lovedale. Puffs 2pm & 7.30pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle. Newcastle Northstars vs Sydney Bears 5.30pm, Hunter ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay. Shute Shield Rugby Newcastle Wildfires v Manly, 3pm, Newcastle No.2 Sportsground, Cooks Hill. Stanley Records Travelling Medicine Show ft Ben Leece & Left Of The Dial, Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes, Sam Shinazzi, 7pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield. Superboats - Fast & Loud Festival 10am, Warners Bay Foreshore. Ukrainian Refugees Fundraiser Dinner 7pm to 11.30pm, Carrington Bowling Club. Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 8am to 1pm, Speers Point Park. Warners Bay Markets 10am to 4pm, Warners Bay Foreshore. LGBTQIA+ & Friends Skate Night 6pm to 8pm, YWCA Hunter Region, Cooks Hill. Rehab Brass Band 5pm to 8pm, Silent Disco, 9pm to 11.30pm, Rogue Scholar, Newcastle West. Hunter Melanoma Foundation Race Day Noon, Newcastle Racecourse. The Big 90s Party 1pm to 8pm, Hope Estate.