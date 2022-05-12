Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Paul Gallen weighs up calling time on boxing career after shock loss to Kris Terzievski

MM
By Max McKinney
May 12 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPSET: Kris Terzievski being announced as the winner. Pictures: Peter Lorimer

PAUL GALLEN has revealed doubts about whether he can still "take that extra step" in the boxing ring and is weighing up his future after a shock loss to Kris Terzievski in Newcastle on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.