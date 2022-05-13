Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Belmont 16ft Sailing Club 100 years - club hits centenary milestone with redevelopment set to begin

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Belmont 16ft Sailing Club will mark a major milestone on Friday with its centenary celebrations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology and academic research reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.