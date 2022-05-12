Charlestown leave door open at the top with 3-3 draw against Cooks Hill

Leaders Charlestown remained unbeaten but left the door ajar for Broadmeadow to take top spot on Sunday after a 3-3 draw against Cooks Hill on Wednesday night.
Azzurri, missing defenders Nigel Boogaard (ill) and Zac Lloyd (suspended), were punished three times for failing to clear the ball out of defence in the NNSW NPL catch-up game at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field.
Charlestown led via an own goal at a corner but the hosts hit back in the 20th minute when Josh Benson poked home at a goalmouth scramble. Cooks Hill were in front seven minutes later when a poor touch in defence at a corner fell to Jay Kitcher to finish.
Azzurri had a chance to equalise in the 38th minute when teenage keeper Ryan Furness fouled Riley Smith. However, Furness denied Smith's spot kick.
Another mistake at the back allowed Benson to make it 3-1 in the 53rd minute. Regan Lundy was fouled and stepped up to convert the penalty for 3-2 in the 62nd before a special goal from Harry Frendo in the 69th. From halfway, Frendo ran past three defenders before his deflected strike brought scores level.
Cooks Hill coach David Tanchevski felt his side were unlucky to be denied a goal for offside and a cry for a penalty in the first half.
The result gave Cooks Hill a second point of the season, while Charlestown went to 18, three ahead of second-placed Broadmeadow, who they face on Sunday.
In the other catch-up game on Wednesday, Maitland scored three late goals to down Valentine 4-0 at Cooks Square Park and move to 14 points in seven games.
Maitland led in the 41st minute through Lachlan Webb before a double from leading scorer Braedyn Crowley and one from James Thompson in the final seven minutes.
Thompson set up Crowley in the 86th minute before the former A-League striker was on the end of a quick counterattack in the 89th.
Crowley, who went to 11 goals for the season, three clear of his nearest rival, provided the assist for Thompson's goal in stoppage time.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
