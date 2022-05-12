Newcastle Herald
Charlestown leave door open at the top with 3-3 draw against Cooks Hill

Updated May 12 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
Leaders Charlestown remained unbeaten but left the door ajar for Broadmeadow to take top spot on Sunday after a 3-3 draw against Cooks Hill on Wednesday night.

