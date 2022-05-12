Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greg Prichard: Melbourne Storm in better form than NRL champions Penrith before Magic Round blockbuster

By Greg Prichard
May 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Melbourne have edged back in front of Penrith this season in the enthralling battle for NRL domination between these two great teams that is into its third season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.