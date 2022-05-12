John O'Shea backs Kirwan's Lane to beat wide alley in Scone Cup

Randwick trainer John O'Shea believes Kirwan's Lane can overcome a wide gate to put himself into contention in the listed Scone Cup (1600m) on Friday.
O'Shea has two chances in the $200,000 race and both have drawn out in the 16-horse field.
Advertisement
Kirwan's Lane, the last-start winner of the group 3 Hawkesbury Cup (1600m) two weeks ago on a heavy track, had gate 15 ahead of scratchings.
Berbidek, which was eight lengths behind Kirwan's Lane at Hawkesbury, had 18.
Third-up, Kirwan's Lane was a $6.50 chance with TAB on Thursday. Berbidek was at $10. The Scone track was rated a Soft 5 with more rain predicted.
Kirwan's Lane, a five-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding, came from gate seven to sit just behind the leaders at Hawkesbury before powering to a one-length win. Apprentice Tom Sherry has the ride again at Scone.
O'Shea believed Kirwan's Lane could gain a handy spot close to the lead again, despite the wider alley.
"I wouldn't be too worried about it," O'Shea of the gate.
"He's got good gate speed and he will put himself into the race.
"Kirwan's Lane box-seated last start, so I wouldn't think he will be too far away.
"He's come through that run really well."
The main concern for O'Shea was the weight for Kirwan's Lane, which carried 55 kilograms at Hawkesbury but has 58kg at Scone.
Berdibek, now an eight-year-old, was 10th in the Scone Cup last year from a outside barrier.
The French-bred gelding won the Rowley Mile and Wyong Cup after that effort and will be second-up on Friday.
O'Shea was not concerned with the wide draw for Berdibek, which won the Wyong Cup from gate 14. Hugh Bowman has the ride.
"I don't think it will be too much of a disappointment for him," he said of the draw.
"He won't be far off them.
"It was a good run last start. He was just a bit unlucky.
"I don't think there's much between the pair of them and they will be thereabouts."
Advertisement
First and second in the Scone Cup become eligible for the new $2 million The Big Dance at Randwick on November 1. The race is open to Country Cup horses and O'Shea is chasing a first qualifier.
"We'd go there to Scone anyway, but that just adds a bit of pepper to it," he said.
O'Shea also had Diamil in acceptances for the Scone Cup but the second emergency, which was a $7 chance, will instead race at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
Of the Hunter hopes in the Scone Cup, Rustic Steel was a $5 favourite on Thursday.
The Kris Lees-trained four-year-old won the $500,000 The Coast at Gosford last Saturday at his first go at the mile. He has gate four and Kerrin McEvoy in the saddle.
Scone trainers Brett Cavanough and Bernie Kelly have Fender ($26) and Bobbing ($34) respectively chasing a hometown upset.
Advertisement
The two-day Scone carnival returns for the first time since 2019. The Saturday standalone program has been moved to Rosehill the past two years because of COVID-19.
MORE IN SPORT:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.