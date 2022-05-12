A massive 20,000kg of clothing generously donated by Hunter residents for flood impacted people in the Northern Rivers headed to Lismore on Thursday.
Lifeline put the call out as the flooding emergency unfolded in March and Lifeline's Hunter and Northern Rivers retail manager Michael Kats said the response was overwhelming.
Clothing, shoes, belts, towels, sheets, doonas and blankets from hundreds of locals and several businesses filled more than 120 pallets.
Mr Kats said the items were sent to Lismore now further flooding has subsided and there is space to store the goods. Lifeline lost its Northern Rivers' warehouse and three shops in the floods.
Newcastle Permanent funded the costs of transporting the items to the community distribution centre at the Lismore Showgrounds.
