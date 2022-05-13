LETTERS: Trams, traffic, transformation: What's true?

IN response to Geoff Black, ("Billions of reasons to like what Mike's doing", Letters, 11/5). Geoff claims that the Liberal government isn't doing enough towards introducing renewable energy to combat the use of fossil fuels. Entrepreneurs will always make money out of misery and despair. There isn't a single person on this planet who isn't concerned about global warming, and yes we need to address it now, but we should be taking advice and direction from world leaders in climatology, not from scripted puppets like Greta Thunberg. Yes, she is compassionate, but our directions should be from knowledgeable experts, who, if they all got together, could explain what our world can do to slow down, or even stop, this disaster happening. I do not personally believe that renewables could cope with peak demands, in the extreme temperature increases and decreases, and we must be regulated as to who supplies these items (solar panels, manufactured in China by an enslaved provenance, and mineral mining of cobalt in the Congo using child labour, many dying). What will our country do to dispose of solar panels and batteries after their use-by date? Even if Australia switched off every coal-fired power station today the effect on carbon emissions would only reduce by 1 per cent worldwide. Other major nations like China and India need to take responsibility, otherwise the way we are heading we will face catastrophic weather events, famine and conflict. Our planet is overpopulated, food and fuel will become scarce. Yes Geoff, something needs to be done and now, do we go nuclear?