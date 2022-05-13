University of Newcastle will be without key midcourt players Karlie Robards and Ellie McVey as they look to rebound from a "disappointing" loss in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
Robards was forced from the court due to a split lip in the second quarter of their 44-42 loss to Lions in round four last weekend. The injury required stitches and the experienced centre remains sidelined as University eye victory over winless Kotara South in round five.
McVey is out through unavailability and coach Traci Baber said she would look to University's opens team to fill the void.
"We were on top for the first 15 against Souths then Karlie got hurt and that changed the whole game," Baber said.
"We'd had some sickness through the week and then we ran out of troops a little bit. We had a game plan and it got thrown out the window with just that one injury.
"The girls were very disappointed not to win because they felt they played well enough to win. But it's only the second game and I know the ones who are left will give it a good shot this weekend.
"We played very good in some patches last Saturday and then just lost our way in others, so it's just putting that altogether for the whole time."
In other games on Saturday, undefeated sides Nova Thunder and West Leagues Balance meet, Junction Stella take on Lions and BNC Whanau will look to back up their first win of the season with another against Inner Glow.
Meanwhile, in NSW Metro League Division 2 on Thursday night, Hunter United beat Blacktown City 46-36.
In Super Netball this weekend, Lightning play Fever and Giants meet Vixens on Saturday. On Sunday, Magpies host Firebirds and Swifts are at home to Adelaide.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
