Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Injured Karlie Robards big loss as University of Newcastle eye Kotara South in Newcastle championship netball

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT: University of Newcastle centre Karlie Robards split her lip against Souths last weekend and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks after needing stitches. Picture: Marina Neil

University of Newcastle will be without key midcourt players Karlie Robards and Ellie McVey as they look to rebound from a "disappointing" loss in Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.