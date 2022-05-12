Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticises Anthony Albanese for supporting wage rises while NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet gives his MPs substantial increases

By Editorial
May 12 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DISAPPEARING ACT: Inflation is on the rise, while coins and notes are giving way to digital money movement.

THE COVID pandemic's international supply chain shocks appear to have triggered the rapid onset of inflation, after years of ultra-low interest rates that began, originally, as a short-term "emergency" response to the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-08.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.