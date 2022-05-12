Trainer Vic Frost going the distance for Hunter Regional Championship heats

Legendary trainer Vic Frost believes Docta Feelgood and Scotch En Ice will be worth the seven-hour trip to the second round of Hunter Regional Championship (2030m) heats at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The 81-year-old horseman was travelling down from his property at Sleepy Hollow on the NSW Far North Coast on Thursday to stable his pair at the Central Coast stables of Roy Roots jnr.
The Hunter section of the regional championships is the only option open for trainers in the northern reaches of the state who want to chase a spot in the group 1 finals.
Four heats will be run at Newcastle on Friday night to decide the final 10-horse field for the $100,000 May 20 Hunter final at Newcastle.
The Adam Ruggari-trained Far Out Bro and Geoff Dorn's Sergei and Oleg won heats last week to secure their spots. The four winners on Friday night and the three fastest seconds across the two rounds will join them.
Frost has made the long trip to Newcastle for Menangle Country Series heats in the past and he has often had success.
This time he brings proven Queensland performers to the Hunter heats. Regular stable driver Matt Elkins will partner both.
"They are both only fresh up from spells and we just thought we'd leave it until this week," Frost said.
"Last week didn't suit us all that well.
"I think they have both got good chances. I don't know what else is in there, and their form, but my horses go quite well."
Docta Feelgood has drawn well in gate three of heat six and comes to Newcastle first-up from a three-month spell.
The four-year-old gelding was placed four times and won once in the five starts before his break and he returned with a trial victory at Redcliffe.
"He was going really well towards the end there last time and since then he's had a spell," Frost said.
"He did trial the other day and he trialled very well.
"He can go forward but whether we elect to do that, I don't know. He can come from behind as well."
Scotch En Ice has gate five in the seventh and final heat, where he will be second-up from a five-month break.
The four-year-old gelding, whose dam is a daughter of Frost's former superstar pacer Westburn Grant, strung together a hat-trick of wins at Albion Park late last year. He returned with an eighth at that track on May 3.
"He was racing good for a long time so we gave him a nice spell," he said.
"He's had the one run back but he never really got into that, so I'll be looking for a better performance down here.
"He was drawn out there and there were a few fast horses underneath him. If he went forward, it might have flattened him a bit."
Scotch En Ice faces stiff opposition from the Michael Formosa-trained Ultimate Force, which was fourth last week in heat two after a tough run from a wide gate. He has barrier four this week.
Docta Feelgood has the Mark Callaghan-trained Grosestar, a runner-up last week, drawn on his inside.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
