WHEN GUILHERME "Guilly" Santos first moved from his home country Brazil to Australia, it was just for six months.
Well, that was the original plan.
But the lure of Newcastle's laidback lifestyle and proximity to the surf kept him here - and he's about to open an acai bar right in the heart of beach-walker territory.
"I had this idea five or six years ago when I went back to Brazil, I wanted to bring a proper, good acai to Australia," he said.
"That was my original plan, to live in the lifestyle here and learn English but I loved the lifestyle, the freedom, in Brazil you have all of these things but it's a little bit harder and dangerous, whereas in Australia you can decide what you want to do and live your life.
"There's freedom to do whatever you want."
His new venture, located at 289 Darby Street, still needs the final tick of approval from Newcastle Council.
But, once Oakberry opens he'll be serving up vegan acai bowls and smoothies that he said have plenty of health benefits.
"Acai is like a blueberry, growing up in northern Brazil it's kind of like a palm tree with a berry, there's lots of benefits for your health and body," he said.
"It's like a blueberry with more vitamins and antioxidants."
Guilly grew up in Limeira, about 150km from Sao Paulo, and said there's a lot of similarities between the cultures.
"Brazilian people like to barbecue outside like the Aussies as well, but it is different from here," he said.
"I grew up in a small town near the countryside - you play in the streets with all your friends in the neighbourhood, and now I live on the coast."
He hopes to open the shop, which will be mostly takeaway, by the end of July.
"This space, I want people to feel comfortable, with a relaxed vibe, surf-style with the health food, just really relaxed and friendly," he said.
"People who come in here will be a customer, but a friend as well.
"So bring your dogs, surfboard, just hang out here."
