QT Newcastle is opening its doors to the public on June 9.
The city's newest hotel, located at the former David Jones store on Hunter Street, has its own signature restaurant - Jana - and a rooftop bar with uninterrupted views of Newcastle Harbour.
The hotel is part of the QT Hotels & Resorts group, known for its eclectic and quirky high-end accommodation and dining options.
Massimo Speroni is executive chef at Jana, which is described as a "modern Australian bar and grill".
He has worked at restaurants the calibre of Bacchus in Brisbane as well as the Michelin-starred San Domenico in Imola, Italy, and Café le Paillotes in Pescara.
"True to the QT philosophy, QT Newcastle will offer a highly inventive food and beverage experience, highlighting local provenance," he said.
The restaurant will feature an open kitchen, private dining room, a dry-aged meat cabinet and a premium steak offering.
The Hunter Valley's own Tyrrell's Wines is Jana's official wine partner.
"Tyrell's are custodians of Australia's oldest wine region, the Hunter Valley, and continue to remerge as innovators in the industry," QT's beverage director Chris Morrison said.
"Both are well established and respected in their own right. QT and Tyrell's are well-matched in growth and values."
QT Rooftop will offer a "sophisticated local wine offering, a comprehensive spirit collection, sake, umeshu and Newcastle's largest library of Japanese whisky".
On offer will be anything from a Harajuku Highball to a Tomasu Margarita, the drinks menu complemented by Japanese-inspired izakaya like salmon sashimi, yakitori chicken and miso eggplant robata skewers.
QT Newcastle general manager Michael Stamboulidis is looking forward to launching QT's first regional hotel.
"The much-anticipated addition to the QT repertoire has been years in the making but is well worth the wait," he said.
"We were always drawn to Newcastle's incredible beachside locale and thriving community, but when the opportunity arose to be part of the East End revitalisation, in the iconic 113-year-old David Jones building, we knew it was the perfect place for QT to call home."
QT Newcastle will have 104 guest rooms and suites, with a mix of public areas and private function spaces.
And, like its QT stablemates, QT Newcastle will have a unique character all of its own, inspired by the city and its surrounds.
"The hotel design draws inspiration from the elements - earth, water and light - for a visual feast," Mr Stamboulidis said.
"You'll find the changing hues of Newcastle's coastline across all touchpoints, while stunning views of the harbour, the Christ Church Cathedral and beyond to the Pacific, are framed within rejuvenated floor-to-ceiling heritage windows.
"All those involved have been intent on celebrating the heritage of the iconic building first and foremost while creating a new life inside its walls."
