Trainer Denis Berwick looks for home success with Black Flipper

Sawyers Gully trainer Denis Berwick is hoping to carry a dream run with Black Flipper back to The Gardens in heats of the Toledo 400m series on Friday.
Berwick was part of the Million Dollar Chase Final night at Wentworth Park last Saturday thanks to Black Flipper, which finished second in MDC semis a week earlier to make the consolation race.
The unheralded bitch defied odds of 70-1 and a tough draw in box five to finish runner-up in her semi-final (520m), after coming third in her regional heat and final at The Gardens.
She was luckless in the MDC consolation, again starting from box five but this time hitting trouble to finish seventh.
Still, the big race experience was a thrill for Berwick, who has four dogs in work and 57 years in the game.
"We just sort of came from nowhere," Berwick said of Black Flipper.
"We couldn't get a run up here in top grade, so I thought 'they'll give us a run in that'. And she didn't let us down.
"She was unlucky the other night there from box five. She was going well, then six and seven checked her and she fell back on the nine, and that was the end of the section."
Black Flipper is in heat three of six on Friday.
"She's got box five again and she's coming back to 400m too, so let's hope she can jump like she did at Wenty and she may lead them around the corner," he said.
Racing starts at 2.37pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
