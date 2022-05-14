Newcastle Herald
The World Economic Forum, The Great Reset, the World Government Summit: unelected organisations with plans for the planet that sit on top of governments, democratic or not

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
May 14 2022 - 2:00am
DISTRACTION: Away from the Oscars, big things are happening. Poet Juvenal coined 'bread and circuses' 1900 years ago to describe Imperial Rome amusing the masses while the elites got on with governing.

WHILE the mainstream media and its audiences were distracted by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, the world's elite were gathered in Dubai at the World Government Summit - a body that unashamedly describes itself as "dedicated to shaping the future of governments".

