Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election

Federal election 2022: Meet James Thomson and Dan Repacholi, the polar opposites fighting for Labor's Hunter heartland

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
May 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME STRETCH: The Nationals' James Thomson, left, and Labor's Dan Repacholi are the major-party candidates vying for the seat of Hunter.

One thing is certain after Saturday's election: the voters of Hunter will have a new representative in Canberra for the first time since 1996.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his reporting about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has reported on the 2019 NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.