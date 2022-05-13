Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

CCTV images released in inquiry into $20m cocaine haul at Newcastle port

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released images of two people they want to speak with in connection to a diver who died with $20 million worth of cocaine nearby at Newcastle port this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.