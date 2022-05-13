UPDATE 2pm:
A Queensland magistrate has ordered that a man charged in relation to $20 million worth of cocaine found near a dead diver at Newcastle port this week be handed over to NSW Police.
James Blake Blee, 62, was on Friday extradited to NSW after he was arrested on Wednesday afternoon allegedly trying to board a flight from Cairns Airport to Singapore.
He has been charged with importing a large commercial quantity of a border controlled drug - a Commonwealth offence - and large commercial drug supply - a NSW offence.
In Cairns Magistrates Court on Friday, Magistrate Jacqui Payne granted an application by the NSW Police Organised Crime Squad to extradite Mr Blee to NSW to face those charges.
He applied for bail, but it was refused.
Mr Blee is due to face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.
EARLIER REPORT
Police have released images of two people they want to speak with in connection to a diver who died with $20 million worth of cocaine nearby at Newcastle port this week.
It comes as investigators look into whether the drug haul brought into Australia attached to a ship - with the crew apparently unaware - is related to 179kg of cocaine seized in Indonesian waters at the weekend.
Strike Force Groove detectives are looking for a man (pictured) described as being of South American appearance, about 178cm tall and of an athletic build.
They are also searching for a woman (pictured) of a thin build, about 150-160cm tall with a tanned complexion and blonde-grey hair.
Police on Friday morning would not say where the CCTV images of the pair were captured.
Meanwhile, police say they are following a strong line of inquiry looking into whether the drug haul brought in through Newcastle is connected with 179kg of cocaine recovered near Java.
Several media outlets around the world have reported that the Indonesian Navy recovered the drugs, with a street value of between $117 million and $120 million, floating near Merak port on Sunday.
It was reportedly Indonesia's largest ever cocaine seizure.
A diver wearing what police described as "high-end" scuba gear was found by workers in the water at the Port of Newcastle's Berth Two on Monday morning, along with 54kg of cocaine.
There were attempts to revive the man - a foreign national - but he died at the scene. It is unclear how the diver got into trouble before his death.
Police believe the cocaine seized is only a portion of what was brought into Australia through Newcastle on the Aret. Gr Majuro - a bulk carrier from the Marshall Islands that last stopped in Argentina a month ago.
A second crime scene was established up-river of Berth Two, where a bale that appeared to have carried the drugs was found broken open and empty.
Detectives arrested James Blake Blee, 62, as he allegedly attempted to board a flight from North Queensland to Singapore on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Blee has been charged with importing a large commercial quantity of a border controlled drug - a Commonwealth offence - and large commercial drug supply - a NSW offence.
He remains in custody in Cairns and NSW Police are expected to extradite him today.
Investigators are looking for information about two vessels in seen in the area after the ship's arrival on Sunday night - a rubber duck-style boat and a five metre Quintrex aluminium runabout with a green stripe on the side.
The Aret. Gr Majuro is due to depart Newcastle at 7am on Monday, according to the Port Authority of NSW.
