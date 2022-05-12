Motorcycle rider dies in crash on highway at the Central Coast

A motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Central Coast.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway at Mardi about 5.40pm on Thursday after reports a motorcyclist riding a BMW K50 had lost control and crashed.
Advertisement
Police said a Pantech truck, which was following the motorcycle, was unable to avoid the crash and struck the rider, who was killed instantly.
Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Highway Patrol attended and established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The 29-year-old driver of the truck was taken to Wyong Hospital for mandatory testing.
The motorcycle and truck have been seized for mechanical examination.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the incident - or has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at the time - is urged to contact Tuggerah Lakes Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.