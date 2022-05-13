Newcastle Herald
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle eyes quick pick-me-up

By Gary Harley
Updated May 13 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:30am
Nathan Doyle

Nathan Doyle's stable suffered a major setback a week ago when undefeated Norwegian Bliss bled in a track gallop, however the mare's stablemate Xpresso can put a smile back on the local trainer's face in the benchmark 64 handicap (1200m) at Saturday's Newcastle meeting.

