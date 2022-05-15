This week marks National Volunteers Week, giving agencies a chance to celebrate the people who dedicate their lives to helping others.
Every year hundreds of volunteers dedicate their time to supporting sick kids and their families at Newcastle's Ronald McDonald House. This year the volunteers are calling for some help.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW CEO Ross Bingham said 210 Newcastle volunteers are needed.
"Each year around 700 families call Ronald McDonald House in Newcastle their home away from home so they can stay near their child in hospital. Volunteers truly are the heart of Ronald McDonald House, helping to give these families an oasis of comfort in a sea of chaos," he said.
"Unfortunately due to the shortage of volunteers the Family Room at John Hunter is currently operating at reduced hours. We are hoping we can again open seven days a week as more volunteers come on board."
Ronald McDonald House Newcastle volunteer Carey Binks has volunteered there since 2017.
He said there is no better feeling than knowing you have made someone's day a little brighter.
"I'm a retired primary school teacher and I really enjoy helping out and just being there for the patients and their families," he said.
"As a volunteer, you are often there to provide an outlet for people to share their problems with you and have a bit of a vent.
"It's important for people in that situation to have someone to simply listen, so if you can lend a sympathetic ear this is a great way to do it and give something back to the community."
Elizabeth Sprott has volunteered for domestic violence charity Friends with Dignity everyday for six years.
The service provides household items to victims of domestic violence who have fled with nothing in their possession.
As a volunteer Ms Sprott organises and manages donations, ensuring they are given to those who need it most.
"Next week I am going to set up a whole home, we get given the keys to a house to furnish because the people who have left homes of domestic violence often leave with nothing and have to start completely again. Through our donation program we have enough items in storage to furnish the house with basics to get the family started again," she said.
Something as simple as knives and forks can be a life saver to those who have left with nothing. Ms Morgan said the opportunity to not only do her part in helping others but also the environment by reducing waste has helped keep her feel busy and fulfilled in retirement.
Stephen Wines has volunteered as a driver at Little Wings for a year and a half.
The not for profit organisation provides free flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children in regional NSW to access specialised medical services only available in major cities or towns.
"Transporting a child for the first time from the Little Wings plane at Newcastle Airport to John Hunter hospital, then to see the child again six months later looking healthier with a smile is such an inspiring and rewarding experience," said Mr Wines.
"I just got involved when a friend in our car club was a solo volunteer for many years and requested we come join."
All pilots and drivers at Little Wings are volunteers.
