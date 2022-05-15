Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Celebrating Hunter volunteers for National Volunteers Week

PB
By Paige Busher
May 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selfless: Little Wings volunteers Barry Murdoch and Stephen Wines transport sick kids for treatment. Picture: Supplied

This week marks National Volunteers Week, giving agencies a chance to celebrate the people who dedicate their lives to helping others.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.