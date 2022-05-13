Central may have to test player depth against Wyong

Central coach Phil Williams admits the "cupboard might be a little bit bare" if the club's five Rebels players don't back up against Wyong.
The Butcher Boys travel to Morry Breen Oval for one of three Newcastle Rugby League catch-up games being played on Sunday.
Advertisement
After four consecutive victories, Central are placed equal second with Wyong and Souths on eight points.
But the club has five players involved in the rep fixtures in Canberra on Saturday, including Cameron Anderson and Nick Ritter in the senior game, while Wyong has no one involved.
Williams said the club's lower-grade numbers had also been depleted by players heading up to Magic Round.
"A few of them were going away for that," he said.
"If we have the five pull out, the cupboard might be a little bit bare.
"But we've got a plan, we've got shadow players in place - I'll know five o'clock Saturday who we've got."
Williams said veteran half Luke Walsh (ribs) was still "a couple [of weeks] away" from returning from injury, but his "brother Ryan had been pretty good" in his place.
"Everyone has just stepped up," he said.
"Against The Entrance [a fortnight ago], we had COVID, sickness and suspension, six or seven out that day.
"We had a plan then and I've gone for the same template this week."
In the two other games, Souths also make the trip to the Central Coast to face The Entrance, while Kurri will be out to break a four-game losing streak with a win over Macquarie at home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.