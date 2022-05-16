Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

Gotcha questions and major gaffes from the politicians vying for the 2022 federal election

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Does the gotcha question still have currency in an election?

Where there are politicians, there are 'gotcha' questions and there are gaffes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.