Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

Damaged corflutes, fake political ads, vandalism and graffiti: How elections are won on the streets of Australia

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
May 13 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If elections are battled on the streets and decided in the polling booth, then this year's spate of corflute vandalism and graffiti would suggest a political showdown to rival a Mayweather challenge is coming on May 21.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.