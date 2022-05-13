World Cup to help foster rugby in Hunter

HUNTER Rugby President Glenn Turner expects the 2027 Rugby World Cup to be a boom for the region on and off the pitch.
Australia were on Thursday night awarded hosting rights for the men's tournament in 2027 and the women's event two years later.
The 2027 World Cup will feature 20 nations and 48 matches over seven weeks and be played at between eight and 10 venues. Dates and locations will be finalised by the end of the year.
Newcastle, which was overlooked as a venue for the 2003 World Cup, was part of the latest bid and McDonald Jones Stadium is almost certain to host games.
"It's fantastic news for the game in Australia and this region," Turner said. "Governments need to continue to invest in the sporting facilities of the state. The eastern grandstand at McDonald Jones is very humble and the two grass ends are extremely humble."
Turner believes at least one nation will be based in the region for the cup.
"There are lots of opportunities to host teams in the Hunter Valley, whether it be Newcastle, the upper Hunter, the lower Hunter. There are some good facilities and it is easy travelling distance to Hunter Stadium and Sydney," Turner said
Junior rugby union is on the up in the Hunter and Turner said hosting the World Cup would only increase the sport's grab.
"The work that is being done by the juniors is extraordinary," Turner said.
Meanwhile in Hunter Rugby, Maitland are without at least five regulars for the battle against Wanderers at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
NSW Country prop Harry Chapman (Achilles), 2021 Anderson Medal-winner Sam Callow and Nick Davidson (work) are out of the pack, while fly-half Harerangi Meihana has returned to New Zealand to attend his grand father's funeral and centre Mick Taylor (ankle) won't play again this season.
"I thought we would be good coming off a bye ahead of a few tough games," coach Luke Cunningham said. "We worked pretty hard in the off-season to get some depth and blood some of our young boys. This is the perfect opportunity for them to have a crack."
Wanderers are also under strength, with captain Ben Ham, fly-half Luke Simmons and damaging centre Nimi Qio not named.
In other games, Merewether welcome Nelson Bay to Townson Oval.and University host Singleton. The clash between Lake Macquarie and Hamilton at Walters Park has been postponed due to the state of the field.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
