Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

World Cup to help foster rugby in Hunter

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 13 2022 - 9:18am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGING ROLES: Chris Logan is likely to switch from centre to fullback for the Maitland's battle with Wanderers. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

HUNTER Rugby President Glenn Turner expects the 2027 Rugby World Cup to be a boom for the region on and off the pitch.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.