Focus on vision splendid Advertising Feature

SIGHT TO BEHOLD: Recently re-opened OPSM Toronto is sporting an exciting new look and offering the community a great range of international designer optical frames and sunglasses with professional optometry service.

The dedicated team at OPSM Toronto love taking care of eyes and looking after the eyecare and eye wear needs of the Toronto community.



The Store Manager, Chloe, and Optometrist, Caroline, look after your unique needs providing customised eye-care solutions for your lifestyle.

OPSM has created a new shopping experience for customers by making it more engaging, using cutting edge technology to streamline the consultation and sleek design for a warm and friendly atmosphere.



"You may have noticed a new look and feel but we are still here to look after eye health at the forefront," Chloe said.



"Our passionate team is here to provide world class technology and an extensive range of optical glasses and sunglasses to suit the needs of our community."

OPSM Toronto are pleased to provide the community with a comprehensive range of frames with brands like Versace, Ray-Ban and Oakley just to name a few.



"We also offer a wide range of lenses for your glasses and sunglasses," Chloe said.



"Our experienced team of dispensers will work with you to understand your needs and recommend a lens that is perfect for your lifestyle. And when you purchase two complete pairs (frame and lenses) of prescription glasses or prescription sunglasses you get 50 per cent off the second pair (brand exclusions and further T&Cs apply, see staff for details)."



Your eyes are constantly changing, which is why OPSM are committed to offering the ideal vision care for all stages of life. Seeing clearly is a precious gift that should never be taken for granted.



The team at OPSM Toronto look forward to seeing you soon for a bulked billed standard eye test for eligible Medicare cardholders. OPSM recommends that you schedule regular visits with your optometrist based on your eye health needs.

OPSM Toronto is located at 47 The Blvd, Shop 4, Toronto Town Square, Toronto.