Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Zoe's Place: Cardiff not-for-profit offers free counselling to pregnant women facing the tough decisions around motherhood

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Zoe's Place executive director Selina Stewart. Photo: Jonathan Carroll

THE WOMEN who come to Zoe's Place are facing one of the most difficult decisions they might ever have to make.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.