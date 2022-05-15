THE WOMEN who come to Zoe's Place are facing one of the most difficult decisions they might ever have to make.
There are three choices; to parent, to adopt or to terminate.
And, the women who go there are as varied and nuanced as their backgrounds.
"It's really interesting, the perception of people who support us have a classic picture of the 'person who comes'," Zoe's Place executive director Selina Stewart said.
The service supports anyone from 16 through to their early 40s.
It can be a family with children who thought they were finished, businesswomen considering their options with an unplanned pregnancy through to crisis pregnancies - where either their own health or that of their baby is at risk.
Zoe's Place offers free counselling, and often sees couples looking for guidance, Ms Stewart said.
"We feel it's important we equip people with the knowledge to make an informed decision," she said.
"People often feel rushed and we believe women can be empowered to have agency around their health.
"Doctors really support this service because they don't always have time to talk with a patient who comes in and isn't sure what they want to do."
Zoe's Place is a not-for-profit, funded through generous donations garnered through their annual gala event, which is coming up in June.
Safety, empowerment and agency are its core values - giving people a confidential space to tell their story without fear of judgement or coercion.
Every decision a woman makes should be based on their values, Ms Stewart said, with the goal to educate them to face the challenge based on what's fundamentally important to them.
"When we make decisions according to our values, we are happier with that decision - so we work with them to identify those values," she said.
"There could be financial stress, relationship stress or mental health issues they are facing - we have many clients struggling with accommodation who might be single coping with a pregnancy on their own.
"We refer them on to other agencies to broaden their support and build capacity."
It's a safe space which also advocates for women in domestic violence situations who may feel isolated or pressured in their decision.
Many are confronted with reproductive coercion - to make a decision about their health they aren't always happy with.
The service also offers post-abortion counselling, walking with women for eight weeks who might be conflicted about their decision to terminate.
"It helps educate them on grief and loss and the issues they might confront," Ms Stewart said.
The fundraiser gala is on June 3, tickets are $110.
For information visit zoesplace.org.au.
