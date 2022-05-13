Jason Mackay team on Brother Fox hunt at Dubbo

The Jason Mackay team head to Dubbo on Saturday night with leading hopes in three of the four group 3 Brother Fox (516m) heats.
The Richmond Vale trainer had a night out at the Million Dollar Chase finale last Saturday at Wentworth Park, winning the consolation race with Zipping Maserati and the last with Zipping Lopez.
Advertisement
The pair and Fantastic Raven are in heats at Dubbo.
Zipping Maserati has drawn the outside in heat four but has an empty box on his inside and a record of two wins and two seconds from the eight. He was a $2.60 TAB favourite on Friday.
"Maserati got the start right last week at Wenty, which probably showed his ability," April Mackay said.
"He had a look at Dubbo [in March] and he'd never been there and was still only a length off the record. A trip back out there is going to make him look even better."
Zipping Lopez has box three in heat two and was a $2.70 top elect.
"The only hiccup with Lopez is that he hasn't been there, but when we went to Grafton, he smashed the record there at his first go," April said. "He looks a good thing from his Wenty run."
Fantastic Raven has not raced since missing out in her MDC qualifier at Gosford on April 19. She has won six times in 15 starts since coming from Victoria and has box one in the opening heat.
A $2.90 chance, Fantastic Raven faces Zipping Kyrgios ($2.20), which has box eight.
"We're just putting her in fresh," April said. "She's had a couple of posts to posts at The Gardens and she seemed to go good. If she gets the start right, I think she might get Kyrgios off the bit."
"It's a good draw and the first line will help Raven too. She likes to get set."
The Mackay's also have Ichabod Mudd in a heat of the Bill and Peg Miller series (516m).
"He's probably the knockout dog, just on the ranks," April said.
"He just does nothing wrong and if he gets the start right, you will see a nice pup.
"I don't think box five will bother him. He's just got to get the start right, and he's a big dog, 36kg, so it will be interesting to see what he does."
MORE IN SPORT:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.