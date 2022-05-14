Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Region's future of business, travel and tourism to expand with Newcastle Airport runway upgrade, says Scott Goold, NSW Department of Regional NSW deputy director

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter will have big opportunities to sell goods like fresh produce and beverages in Asia with an upgraded Newcastle Airport runway, a senior NSW government official says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology and academic research reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.