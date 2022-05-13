NEWCASTLE Falcons will face tests against the best in both NBL1 men's and women's divisions at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night when they host top-of-the-table Sutherland Sharks.
Sutherland have beaten Illawarra, Canberra, Manly-Warringah and Inner West Bulls to be a perfect 4-0 and equal with Norths atop the women's ladder, presenting fourth-placed Newcastle (4-1) with their most difficult match-up of the season so far.
The Sharks are led by Australian Opals representative Lauren Nicholson, who is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists a game, centre Courtney West (12.7 points, 14.3 rebounds, four blocks) and WNBL players Vanessa Panousis (15.3 points, five rebounds, 4.3 assists) and Madeleine Norris (12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds).
A towering presence in the paint, West leads the East Conference in rebounding and blocked shots, maintaining the form she showed last year in the Waratah League.
Sharks coach Shelley Bates has also recruited NSW juniors Georgia Genner and Audra Pasarkanis from her home association Illawarra.
"They're going to be very tough, so they'll be a good test for us. We'll have to be ready to play, that's for sure," Newcastle coach Chloe Mullaney said.
Newcastle leading scorer Chyra Evans will be keen to bounce back after being held to just four points in the Falcons' hard fought 61-51 victory over Central Coast last Saturday. Evans leads the Falcons in scoring (18.3 points) and rebounding (12.5).
The game is scheduled for a 5pm tip-off, followed by the men's match at 7:15pm.
The Falcons will be without injured centre Tom Dawson (ankle), guard Will Howell (illness) and Michael Walker (thumb) for the men's game.
American import JaShaun Smith is still waiting for his international clearance, so Falcons coach Peter Astley is likely to suit up Newcastle junior Sam Faraday-Bensley, who returned on Wednesday after a stint in Florida with a junior college.
"We've got a few blokes out with injuries and what not, which isn't ideal, but we've had blokes in and out already this season, and overall we've done a pretty good job of dealing with that," Astley said.
After dropping their first two games, the Falcons have rebounded with three straight victories against Hills, Canberra and Central Coast to climb to fifth.
The Sharks began their campaign with an 87-85 victory over Illawarra, and after being humbled 112-75 by Canberra, have hit back against Manly (72-66) and Bankstown (82-79).
"Winning three in a row has built up some confidence within the team and we're playing pretty well, but there's always room for improvement and this week is another big test for us," Astley said.
"I think we're all excited about the challenge of playing the team at the top of the table, not just the men but our women's team as well. In our game, we need to play to our strengths, control the tempo, and make sure we execute and get the job done at both ends of the floor."
