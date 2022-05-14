NEWCASTLE Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske hopes to lock down teenage sensation Archie Goodwin in the first significant step towards building a roster for next season.
Goodwin continued his knack of being in the right place at the right time to tap home and ice the Jets' 3-1 win over Perth Glory in an Australia Cup qualifier at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
The season-ending triumph sealed the Jets a place in the main draw of the nationwide knockout next season - a tournament the Jets did not feature in this year,
Goodwin's goal took his tally to three in a campaign restricted to eight appearances, mainly off the bench.
The club's medical and conditioning staff have worked hard with the 17-year-old to get his growing body in shape to cope with the rigours of professional football.
A Jets academy graduate, Goodwin is among 15 players off contract.
"Archie is a focus for us no question," Mattiske said. "We want to lock him away. He is clearly a great talent and importantly a great local talent. We want to make sure he continues to be at the club."
Veteran defender Jason Hoffman told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday that he had agreed to terms: "Hopefully it is signed, sealed and delivered soon," he said.
Brazilian Daniel Penha, who scored a wonder goal against Perth, has been strongly linked to Sydney FC.
Wellington Phoenix wingers Josh Sotirio and James McGarry are understood to be in the Jets' sights.
Mattiske said player retention was the immediate focus.
"A lot of those conversations have already started," he said. "We are in that period where we are very focused on the squad structure, retention and also recruitment.
"First thing is to make sure we have the right talent locked down in our own squad."
As well as the roster, the club's football department is also under review.
"We have started our review across the board - women's team, academy, men's team - and we expect those reviews will be settled the week after next," Mattiske said.
"This year, particularly on the men's side, it is a program that is not even 12 months old. There is an opportunity to make some fine adjustments.
"We have seen significant improvement, a new style of play, which has pleased our fans and members. We now need to focus on how we improve further."
Mattiske said the win over Perth - and a place in the Australia Cup round of 32 - was important in term of next season.
"It will be important for the squad," he said. "It will give the existing players, hopefully some new players and the community something to focus on. It is exciting to be part of the cup and have a positive start into the next period."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
