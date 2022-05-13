Norths lose key pair for top test in Hunter Coast hockey

Norths will be without key men at both ends of the pitch when they take on Gosford in their top of the table Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League clash on Sunday (3pm).
Gosford and Norths, who have dominated the league in recent years, have won their first three games to again lead the way.
Norths will be missing striker Rory Walker and defender Ryan Woolnough, who will be representing Newcastle as coach and player respectively at the NSW under-18 championships.
Coach David Willott believed his squad could cover the losses.
"It will be good test ourselves again this week against Gosford," Willott said.
"We'll miss Rory's goalscoring ability and young Ryan Woolnough has really stepped up last year and this year. They will be a loss but I think we'll be right."
In the other match, Uni play Maitland at 1.30pm at Broadmeadow.
Top of the table clashes also highlight the Newcastle women's premier league. Leaders Tigers play third-placed Regals, who both are on 10 points, on Saturday at 4.15pm. Second-placed Oxfords (10) are on the road to fourth-placed Gosford (8) (2.15pm). Central play Souths (1.45pm) and Uni take on Norah Head (3pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
