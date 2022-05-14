NEW FIGURES reveal Lake Macquarie businesses have gone from strength to strength, as those with a $10 million annual turnover grew from 94 to 112.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards are an opportunity to recognise the top performers.
"The pandemic has presented an enormous challenge for many businesses in our community, but for others it has been a chance to consolidate or grow," she said.
The number of registered businesses also increased, from 12,571 in June 2020 to 13,113 in June 2021 - despite the pandemic.
This year's awards feature a new category - Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, recognising businesses that address the needs of a diverse community, including seniors, people with disability and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
The city's economic development company, Dantia, will help, chief executive Josh Sattler said.
"We're hoping this encourages more businesses to get involved and get recognised for the wonderful work they do in our city," he said.
The 2022 categories include Outstanding Employee, Outstanding Young Business Leader, Outstanding Business Leader, Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality, Employer of Choice, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in Sustainability, Outstanding Community Organisation, Outstanding Start Up, Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, Excellence in Micro Business, Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Large Business and Business of the Year.
Winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on July 29, with winners progressing to the Hunter Business Awards.
Entries are open until June 6, visit lakemac.com.au to apply.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
