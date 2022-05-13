Rustic Steel gives Kris Lees first Scone Cup victory

As it was with the Newcastle Cup, Kris Lees had to bide his time to score a breakthrough Scone Cup (1600m).
But, just like jockey Kerrin McEvoy on Friday aboard Rustic Steel, the premier Newcastle trainer timed his run to perfection.
Lees-trained Rustic Steel secured a ticket into the inaugural $2 million Big Dance on November 1 at Randwick with another tough wet-track victory, only six days after taking out the $500,000 The Coast on a heavy Gosford surface in his first attempt at the mile.
On the quick back-up for the first time, the four-year-old was given an ideal run just behind the leaders before wearing down front-runner Fender just inside the last 100m. The $4.80 shot then had to withstand a late charge from Dr Drill to win the listed $200,000 event by a half length.
The victory gave Lees a maiden Scone Cup and a second chance in the Big Dance, which is open to country cup winners over the previous year. Lees-trained Kedah is in the running after claiming the Ballina Cup.
It's the first year country cup winners gain a shot at such a rich race, making Rustic Steel's win even more special for Lees, who claimed his home cup with Mugatoo in 2020.
"He's a really tough horse," Lees told Sky Racing.
"He got a lovely ride again from Kerrin, but I thought he was there to be beaten. He had to pull out all stops and he was really tough to the line.
"He just kept finding under pressure. He's a real racehorse, so it's a real pleasure to win for [owners] Ron and Judy [Wanless], to win a nice race like a Scone Cup. It's terrific.
"I've had a really good week for them so hopefully it can continue.
"We'll put him away and target The Big Dance. It's a great concept and he'll measure up well. We'll just come up with a plan to get him there."
Lees and jockey Aaron Bullock combined earlier in the day to win the 1600m class 1 with Baltic Coast.
Jockey Jason Collett and local trainer Brett Cavanough were the other stars of the meeting.
Collett rode four winners, including the Cavanough-trained Eiger and Just Strolling. Eiger claimed the $90,000 Country Cup to finish the meeting. Collett also won the other feature, the $200,000 Inglis 2YO Challenge, on the David Pfieffer-trained Vegas Raider.
Day two of the Scone carnival on Saturday features five stakes races, headlined by the group 3 Dark Jewel Classic (1400m). Lees has Collett aboard Never Talk and Hugh Bowman on Wandabaa in the $200,000 race for fillies and mares. Both are wet track specialists but have drawn wide.
"They both get back anyway, and ran well in the Hawkesbury Crown a fortnight ago," Lees told his website. "With decent luck, they can be very competitive again."
Lees also has The Bopper in the Ortensia Stakes (1100m).
At Flemington, Lees will chase a Melbourne Cup berth for Luncies in the Andrew Ramsden Stakes (2800m).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
