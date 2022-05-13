Four teenagers charged following Lake Macquarie pursuit

Four people have been charged following an alleged pursuit, involving stolen vehicles, by officers attached to Lake Macquarie and Newcastle City police districts.
Police say calls to triple zero shortly after 4am Friday, May 13 2022, alerted officers to several vehicles being driven dangerously in the Lake Macquarie area.
Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District attempted to stop four vehicles - a BMW SUV, a Ford Ranger utility, a Suzuki Swift and a motorcycle - travelling along Wangi Road, Dora Creek, with a pursuit being initiated when the drivers failed to stop as directed, according to police.
The occupants of the Ford, aged 18 and 17, were arrested after the vehicle lost control on Anzac Parade and crashed into a second vehicle, driven by a 57-year-old man.
The other driver was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
A short time later, the occupants of the Swift, aged 15 and 16, were arrested after road spikes were successfully deployed on Five Islands Road, Speers Point.
The BMW was later recovered after being found abandoned at Gateshead around 6am.
They were all taken to Toronto Police Station.
The 18-year-old man from Blackalls Park was charged with nine offences, including, steal motor vehicle x 3, aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence- people there, aggravated break and enter commit serious indicatable offence x 2, larceny vale more than $2000 and police pursuit - not stop - driver at speed.
He appeared at Toronto Local Court yesterday where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday July 12.
The boy, aged 17, was charged with nine offences, including, steal motor vehicle x 3, aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence- people there, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence x 2, larceny vale more than $2000 and destroy or damage property.
The boy, aged 15, was charged with, aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, steal motor vehicle x 3, aggravated break and enter commit serious indicatable offence x 3 and larceny value more than $2000.
The boy, aged 14, was charged with aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, steal motor vehicle x 3, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence x 3, larceny value more than $2000 and police pursuit - not stop - driver at speed.
They all appeared at a children's court yesterday where they were formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Monday, May 16.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
