'Two wings of the same tyrannical bird': Newcastle 'freedom rally' urges voters to boycott major parties

"No more ScoMo, no more Albo" was the cry on Saturday as hundreds marched in Newcastle calling for change.
The protestors, who started near Worth Place before making their way along the waterfront to Foreshore Park, were a mix of minor party and independent supporters "fed up with Australia's leadership, especially during the pandemic".
Police estimate between 400 and 500 protestors marched along the foreshore before joining almost 100 additional supporters waiting in the park.
The rally was addressed by candidates from the United Australia Party (UAP), Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) and Liberal Democrats as well as independents such as Stuart Bonds (Hunter) and Basil Paynter (Shortland).
Angela Ketas, IMOP candidate for Paterson, was an organiser for Saturday's rally as part of Reclaim the Line.
"The major theme for today is about changing the government and making a positive change for Australia," Ms Ketas said.
"So we are saying that if you want to see a positive change, if you don't like what's happening currently, then put the majors last."
While the day was dominated by candidate messaging a week out from the election, continued opposition to "vaccine mandates" was an overarching concern.
Previous rallies in Newcastle organised by Reclaim the Line have seen thousands turn out at the foreshore to protest against vaccination requirements in professions such as education, health, emergency services and heavy industry.
"Today is not just Reclaim the Line," Ms Ketas said.
"We are joining forces with Millions March against mandatory vaccines, another freedom rally and that's a worldwide event."'
Director of Australian Fire Fighters Alliance, Stephen McDonald, was first to address the rally.
When talking about the economic and social impacts of lockdowns and vaccination requirements during the pandemic, he described the Labor and Liberal parties as "two wings of the same tyrannical bird".
"You deserve everything that is coming to you if you vote for a major party because they will continue to do the things they have always done," Mr McDonald said.
"Think about the lies they continue to perpetrate."
The rally came as NSW recorded 19 COVID-related deaths and more than 10,000 new cases.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
