Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election

'Two wings of the same tyrannical bird': Newcastle 'freedom rally' urges voters to boycott major parties

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
May 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle 'freedom rally' urges voters to boycott major parties. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

"No more ScoMo, no more Albo" was the cry on Saturday as hundreds marched in Newcastle calling for change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.