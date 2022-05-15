Thousands of people lined the shore of Lake Macquarie at the weekend, as superboats felt the need for some serious speed.
Speeding through waters from Warners Bay to Marmong Point, the boats were the highlight of the Fast and Loud Festival.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the event was "very successful".
"There were so many people out the last two days. We're estimating around 40,000 people," Cr Fraser said.
"People have been packed along the foreshore from Eleebana and Warners Bay, around to Speers Point and Marmong Point. We had the superboats doing up to 200kmh and Matt Hall doing aerobatic displays.
"Plus we had live music on Saturday night with Russell Morris and entertainment on the shore around Warners Bay and Speers Point."
The Show and Shine event on Sunday involved about "160 beautiful vehicles at Speers Point", among them vintage, classic and muscle cars.
"There's been lots happening and so many people out and about, which is wonderful coming off the back of COVID."
The festival continues next weekend, with powerboats at Rathmines, a food and wine festival, motocross and air show displays. The Belmont Beers, Blues and BBQ event will be held on Saturday evening.
