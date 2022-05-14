A community survey of residents living near Belmont Wetlands State Park has indicated strong opposition to beach camping and unrestricted four wheel drive vehicles using the park.
The survey of 575 people was conducted by the Save Our Beach group during February and early March.
The survey coincides with the review of the park's 2010 plan of management.
Residents have become increasingly vocal in recent years about the impact of 4WD access and beach camping. Their concerns relate to littering and human waste, irresponsible and unsafe use of 4WD vehicles, 4WD access to sensitive areas and anti-social behaviour by some users.
"When the Plan of Management was written, 4WD access was envisaged to allow for fishing and surfing. However, the park has been promoted in 4WD magazines and websites as a "4WD track" and as a beach camping area," a group spokesman said.
"In addition, 4WD vehicles are being driven in sensitive areas such as dunes. Strategies to reduce the impact of 4WD vehicles have either not been implemented or are ineffective in managing vehicle usage."
The survey results showed.
In a statement the administrator said the Save our Beach survey results had been presented to the BWSP community advisory group.
The administrator said it had secured more than $1.3million of external funding for park upgrades.
It cited capital works projects including the installation of two waterless toilet blocks, legacy asbestos removal and establishment of temporary primitive campground, it had also upgraded plant and equipment to ensure a safe work environment for staff and volunteers.
The administrator also co-funded an alternative community survey as part of the management plan's review, which commenced late last year.
It was promoted to all BWSP user/visitor groups including local organisations, Local Aboriginal Land Councils and local government.
A total of 2,622 responses were received.
The survey results are due to be released this month.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
