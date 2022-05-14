76 per cent of respondents said that camping on the beachfront should not be permitted. More than 80 per cent said that camping should only be permitted in designated areas with toilet facilities and that daily fees should be applied.

If 4WD vehicles are permitted on the beach, 84 per cent of respondents said that a daily fee should apply, 82 per cent said access should only be permitted in daylight hours and 94 per cent said a daily limit on vehicles should be applied.

More than 80 per cent of respondents said they did not believed the park was being managed effectively and rules and regulations were not being enforced.