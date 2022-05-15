Newcastle Herald
Theo Gruschka fires Norths to win over Gosford in Hunter Coast hockey

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 15 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:00am
Theo Gruschka

Goals from Theo Gruschka in the last quarter gave Norths a hard-fought 2-0 win over Gosford in their top of the table match in Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.

