Theo Gruschka fires Norths to win over Gosford in Hunter Coast hockey

Goals from Theo Gruschka in the last quarter gave Norths a hard-fought 2-0 win over Gosford in their top of the table match in Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
Gruschka scored from rebounds at corners in the 52nd and 55th minutes at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Both teams had won their first three games, setting up an early battle of the heavyweights.
"We controlled the play and played reasonably well," Norths coach Dave Willott said.
"We were good defensively and Sam Liles was really good for us in midfield."
Also Sunday, University upset Maitland 4-3 at Broadmeadow.
On Saturday in the Newcastle women's premier league, Tigers downed Regals 2-1 in their top of the table clash.
Katie Hamment scored twice in the third quarter to put Tigers in control. Regals got one back in the last term but Tigers held on to go to the outright competition lead.
Oxfords and Gosford finished 0-0 on Saturday, while Souths beat Central 4-2.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
