Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars trounce Sydney Bears 7-1 in lively affair at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium

By Max McKinney
Updated May 15 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
HAT-TRICK: Daniel Berno. Picture: Newcastle Northstars (Facebook)

Daniel Berno bagged a hat-trick and Ethan Hawes scored his first goal as the Newcastle Northstars trounced Sydney Bears 7-1 at Warners Bay on Saturday.

