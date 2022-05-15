Daniel Berno bagged a hat-trick and Ethan Hawes scored his first goal as the Newcastle Northstars trounced Sydney Bears 7-1 at Warners Bay on Saturday.
Newcastle, now unbeaten in four games, hit the front early with Berno slotting two goals before Beau Taylor and Hawes' efforts made for a 4-1 lead at the end of the first-period.
Berno and Taylor scored again in the second before Pat Nadin put the icing on the cake in the third.
Northstars coach John Kennedy Jr said the Bears threw plenty at his side late on, but couldn't find the net.
"I'm glad we could put up the points, but I'm more satisfied with our defensive game and how we played as a unit," he said.
"They had some point-blank chances and early in the third period, they put it on trying to make a comeback but James Downie, our goalie, shut the door."
There was some extra spice added to the already entertaining affair when, on a multiple occasions, players from the two sides came together in front of a packed Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
Kennedy Jr said the stoushes were reflective of the rivalry between the clubs.
"It seems like this has become the M1 rivalry between us and the Bears," he said.
"It's just that competitive spirit and we know they won it last in 2019, so tempers flared but it's just that competitiveness.
"We're putting together 60 full minutes on the ice and there was great support for us."
After four games, the Northstars sit equal first with Canberra Brace on 12 points.
They play two games against the struggling Sydney Ice Dogs next weekend, including one at home on Sunday afternoon.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
