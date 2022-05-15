Coach Helen Grogan felt Inner Glow gained plenty of confidence from taking their first point of the Newcastle championship netball season in a 39-39 draw with BNC Whanau at National Park on Saturday.
Inner Glow trailed at every quarter of the round-five encounter but outscored their opponents by four goals in the final period to share the points.
BNC, who were looking to back up their first win of the season with another, led 12-8 at the first break, 25-17 at half-time then held a 33-29 advantage heading into the final quarter.
But Grogan praised the efforts of goal shooter Hannah Purcell as Inner Glow chased the game in a thrilling finish.
"Hannah shot really well in the last quarter and just held her nerve," Grogan said.
"The game was up and down but the girls pulled it together and worked really well together in the last quarter.
"It was an important performance for their confidence to know they can come from behind."
Inner Glow had to overcome an injury setback for the second week in a row.
They lost experienced midcourter Page O'Kane to a season-ending ACL injury in their 47-35 loss to Inner Glow in round four then her twin sister Brooke O'Kane, who plays in the shooting end, also sustained a knee injury on the weekend.
They next face Kotara South, who went down 58-35 to University of Newcastle on Saturday.
University were coming off a disappointing 44-42 loss to Souths in round four and made a slow start against the Tigers before producing a dominant third-quarter performance to set up the win.
They led by three goals at the first break then six at half-time before being ahead 44-29 at three-quarter time.
University were without experienced midcourters Karlie Robards and Ellie McVey due to injury and unavailability respectively and coach Traci Baber praised the efforts of Petrea Apostolou, who stepped up from opens to play three-quarters of a game.
"Petrea played centre for the second half and was outstanding," Baber said. "That extra drive through the midcourt really helped."
West led at every break of a tightly contested clash with Nova Thunder before winning 50-46. West were up 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, 29-24 at half-time then 38-35 heading into the final period.
West coach Tracey Baggs felt the difference in the nail-biting clash was her side being a touch "steadier".
Souths were 70-38 winners over Junction Stella.
In Super Netball, West Coast beat Lightning 74-65 and Vixens pipped Giants 66-63 on Saturday. On Sunday, Magpies beat Firebirds 71-67.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
