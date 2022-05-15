Newcastle Herald
Vic Frost gelding Scotch En Ice storms into Hunter Region final contention

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 15 2022 - 5:00am
Vic Frost-trained Scotch En Ice stamped himself as a top contender for the group 1 Hunter Region Championship final (2030m) on Friday night with a commanding heat victory at Newcastle.

