Vic Frost gelding Scotch En Ice storms into Hunter Region final contention

Vic Frost-trained Scotch En Ice stamped himself as a top contender for the group 1 Hunter Region Championship final (2030m) on Friday night with a commanding heat victory at Newcastle.
The field for the $100,000 decider at Newcastle was determined last Friday night with four heats in the second round of qualifiers.
Advertisement
Frost's Scotch En Ice, after making the seven-hour trip from Sleepy Hollow on the far north coast on Thursday, recorded the fastest mile rate of 1:56:3. He led throughout and finished 6.5m ahead of Dean Chapple's Nor Westa, which also qualified as one of the three fastest runners-up.
Other heat winners in round two were Misterfire (Joe Clark), Grosestar (Mark Callaghan) and Sunshine Pepper (Rod Atkins). Thundamental (Ian Mabbott), which was second to Sunshine Pepper, also qualified.
They join first round winners Far Out Bro (Adam Ruggari), Oleg, Sergei (Geoff Dorn) and runner-up Rocktagonal (Darren Elder). Mannho (Ruggari) was second twice and was first emergency on times. Sir Richard Lee (Jake Mitchell) was second emergency.
The draw for the final will be held Monday.
Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey and driver Blake Hughes had a winning treble on Friday night.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.