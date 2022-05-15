Newcastle Herald
Dylan Gibbons to stake his claim for city title next season after Scone double

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
May 15 2022 - 4:30am
ON A ROLL: Dylan Gibbons wearing the Australian Bloodstock colours. Picture: Adam McLean

Dylan Gibbons will look to preserve his three-kilogram claim and target the metropolitan apprentices' premiership next season after underlining his potential with a maiden city double on Saturday at Scone's standalone meeting.

