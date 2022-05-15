Dylan Gibbons to stake his claim for city title next season after Scone double

Dylan Gibbons will look to preserve his three-kilogram claim and target the metropolitan apprentices' premiership next season after underlining his potential with a maiden city double on Saturday at Scone's standalone meeting.
The Thornton 20-year-old took another step in his rapidly rising career with victory on Redoute's Image for Newcastle boss Kris Lees then a win in his first city ride for giants Godolphin in the last.
Gibbons lifted $2.25 favourite Athelric from a midfield sit to a narrow win over Greg Hickman-trained American President on the line in the benchmark 78 handicap (1100m).
His win on Redoute's Image in the benchmark 72 (1300m) came with a front-running ride where they stole easy sections then a gap on their rivals in the straight before holding on by 0.83 of a length.
Gibbons, who claimed the group 3 Spring Stakes on Festival Dancer at Newcastle's standalone program last November, had ridden three winners for Godolphin at provincial level but said "it was huge getting one for them" in town.
"They had 61 kilos on a horse that goes pretty good and they were weighing up whether to carry the weight or not, thankfully they wanted to take three off," Gibbons said.
His win on mare Redoute's Image ($18) was his first race ride on the four-year-old.
"Thankfully she found the right race, she got three off and was able to show what she was made of," he said.
"I couldn't believe they left me alone early, so when I went through the gears and she skipped, I tried to put a margin on them, and she was always going to be hard to beat from there."
Gibbons went to 87 wins for the season, one more than his debut campaign in 2020-21, with 11 weeks remaining. Although regular city riding beckons, Gibbons said his focus was on setting up his campaign in those ranks for next season.
"I just topped last season, so I'll try to get to the 100," he said. "You lose your three-kilo claim at 20 winners and that was my sixth city winner, so I want to try to save as much as I can of that going into next season because when you go, you want to try to win the premiership straight away. If I go too early, I'll waste a chunk of it.
"I'll probably head to town next Saturday because I think Kris needs me for some, but then we'll probably back off a bit for a month or so."
Lees and Australian Bloodstock also had a win at Eagle Farm on Saturday with Acquitted.
At Scone, Godolphin won the Woodlands Stakes with In Secret and the Denise's Joy Stakes with Zapateo. Flying Crazy, for Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou, took out the Luskin Star Stakes, Bjorn Baker's Bring The Ransom ($51) shocked in the Dark Jewel Classic and Brad Widdup's Vulpine won the Ortensia Stakes.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
