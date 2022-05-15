Anthony Milford is among four players with a combined 786 games of NRL experience Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien hopes to include in his side to face Brisbane.
Tyson Frizell (sick), Dane Gagai (cheekbone) and Kurt Mann (ankle) are all likely to return from the sidelines this week, but Milford's expected selection could offer the biggest boost for the Knights as they try to build on their 16-6 victory over the Bulldogs.
After breaking a seven-game losing streak with the win, the Knights will be out to keep the ball rolling against Milford's former club the Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday.
It shapes as a huge game for Newcastle, now placed 14th, and 27-year-old Milford, who is trying to revive his NRL career in the Hunter this season. The 193-game ace hasn't played at any level since September 4, when he helped Brisbane to a 35-22 win over Newcastle in the final round of last season.
The versatile playmaker gained approval to train with the Knights after assault charges he was facing in a Brisbane court were dropped last month, but the NRL prevented him from playing for the club until round 11.
With a green light to return, Milford is expected to play his first game for the Knights on Thursday, but after the team's Magic Round win O'Brien was coy on using the Samoan international.
"I wouldn't say straight in," O'Brien said when asked if Milford would be "in the 17".
"I'll pick the team Tuesday. I don't want to do that to anyone [who played tonight]."
Admitting to being "over-confident" about getting players back last week, O'Brien was "hopeful" of including experienced trio Gagai (233 NRL games), Frizell (204) and Mann (156), along with Milford, to face sixth-placed Brisbane.
"Trained a lot. Every time he turns around, there is one of the physical performance staff standing in front of him," O'Brien said of Milford.
"He has bought in a hell of a lot. His attitude has been unreal."
Newcastle captain Kalyn Ponga believes Milford can be a valuable addition this season and hopes to launch an attacking combination with the former Queensland representative on Thursday.
"He is a classy, experienced player," Ponga said.
"We want him to come here and play footy and enjoy what he is doing. He probably hasn't enjoyed the last five weeks when he has been working pretty hard, but I know he is keen to get out there and play.
"We've welcomed him with open arms and are keen to get him on the field."
Milford, who began his career with a 42-game stint at the Raiders, is grateful for the chance to relaunch his career at the Knights.
"I'm not finished. This is a fresh start and I know I'm not done in the NRL," the Broncos' 2015 grand final five-eighth told News Corp.
"I'm just relieved to be back playing rugby league again. I'm grateful to the Knights for being interested in me at a difficult time in my life. They've had my back through this situation when others didn't."
The father of two young girls said he had learned from the off-field incident.
"I understand the role that NRL players play," he said.
"I understand we are in the spotlight and I definitely want to make amends.
"I don't want to step out of line again and put people I love in that situation ever again."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
