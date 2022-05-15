Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rebels beat Canberra Raiders Cup side 28-16 despite late injury setback

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 15 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
The Newcastle Rebels overcame the loss of lock Luke Higgins minutes before kick-off to claim a 28-16 victory over Canberra in the nation's capital on Saturday.

