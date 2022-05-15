WANDERERS coach Dan Beckett believes the return of loosehead prop Blair Rush will do more than just bulk up the Two Blues' scrum.
Rush produced a wholehearted, 80-minute effort to help inspire Wanderers to a hard-fought 29-22 win over Maitland at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The 27-year-old, who stands 193 centimetres and weighs 130 kilograms, has spent the past two seasons with the Hunter Wildfires.
"He was killing it with the Wildfires, but playing in the Shute Shield is a big commitment and he has been time poor with work and family," Beckett said.
"Whenever he is in a blue jersey every player takes a breath of relief. He is such a huge part of our club. He has been the backbone for 10 years.
"He had a cracking game as well. He said in the sheds that he hasn't played 80 minutes for a while so he was all heart."
The forwards rolled their sleeves up and paved the way against Maitland, with two of the Two Blues' tries scored courtesy of driving mauls.
From a lineout on the Maitland 22m, Wanderers worked the ball forward before breakaway Piers Morell peeled off the back and powered over.
Then, with Wanderers up 15-10 early in the second half, Marcus Christensen crashed over from a lineout five metres out. Luke Simmon converted for 22-10.
Again Maitland hit back, Pat Batey stepped past three defenders and sent lock Cal Vizer over beside the posts for 22-17.
The Blacks were on the attack again and kicked for the corner only for powerhouse Wanderers winger Nimi Qio to catch the ball and run the length of the field for a try.
"That to me was the turning point," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "You could see the boys drop their heads a little bit. We had them on the back foot and the ball should have gone through the hands. It was just a lack of experience.
"The boys were very disappointed after the game. They knew it was there for the taking. A couple of poor decisions and our discipline wasn't great either. Through a few of our penalties, we gave Wanderers an easy way out of their own 22m. "
Beckett, given the injury toll and illness in the squad, was "pleased to walk away with a bonus-point win".
"Saturday was all heart," he said. "There were guys who played that were coming off the back of being in bed for a week."
In other games Saturday, prop Halota Havea scored a treble as University stromed past Singleton 82-7 at Marcellin Park No.2 for their first win of the campaign.
Merewether also piled on the points in a 64-7 rout of Nelson Bay at Townson Oval.
The ran match between Lake Macquarie and Hamilton at Walters Park was postponed due to the state of the pitch.
