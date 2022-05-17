Newcastle Basketball owned the first purpose-built basketball stadium in Australia when it opened the doors at Wickham in 1960.
It was the third official home of the association that formed back in 1941, and Broadmeadow has been its headquarters since 1969.
The association was formed primarily to provide a social competition for members of the community and, 81 years later, that remains the focus of this organisation.
Broadmeadow has served the community well, but the stadium is well past its operational life and is not compliant with the regulations required to host state, national or international matches.
Basketball Australia showed interest five years ago when we declared our intention of making history by entering Newcastle's first ever team in the Women's National Basketball League.
But entry into the top-flight women's competition was incumbent on us building a new stadium first, and so the search began.
First stop was a meeting with Venues NSW that was attended by representatives from all sports associated with the Broadmeadow precinct.
It became clear at that meeting that the precinct could not accommodate a footprint the size and scale of a 10- or 12-court basketball stadium and we embarked on finding an alternative.
We did however continue our discussions with Venues NSW and made the commitment to operate basketball competitions from a two- or three-court complex within the precinct, as was their wish.
These courts would be the basis of an indoor facility that would convert to a 5000- to 8000-seat arena once the retractable seating was rolled out.
The Hunter Park precinct option would be in addition to the 10-court facility that was desperately needed because the six courts at Broadmeadow were failing to provide for the communities of Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and Port Stephens LGAs, which encompasses our operational boundary as determined by Basketball NSW.
Initially the association applied for funding through Resources for Regions which not available in the state electorate of Newcastle as it was considered metropolitan under this scheme.
That is why we started the search for land in Lake Macquarie.
When that submission was unsuccessful, we managed to get an election commitment from the Liberal Party ahead of the NSW Government election in 2019 and when successful, they delivered on that promise.
The search for land to accommodate this project was extensive and landed us at Hillsborough on vacant community land owned by Lake Macquarie City Council.
Formerly a city and suburban cricket ground, then home to the Mount Hutton pony club, this site had been dormant for more than a decade.
Glendale offers the perfect solution for our membership base.
Investigation of this site revealed restrictions on the scale of the building due to bushfire constraints and access and egress issues regarding the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.
Towards the end of last year, Transport for NSW identified a site a Glendale that was previously unavailable and consultants have been working through this year to determine its suitability.
Glendale offers the perfect solution for our membership base as it sits geographically in the centre of the Lake Macquarie and Newcastle LGAs.
It is ideally situated just off the freeway for teams travelling from Sydney, which is convenient because our junior and senior representative teams both play in state-wide competitions that involve many Sydney associations.
Attracting funding to build a stadium is nothing new to basketball administrators in this region because, unfortunately, Newcastle council, unlike many other councils throughout NSW, does not build indoor sports facilities.
A quick look at their Strategic Sports Plan (adopted on December 8, 2020) covers 12 sports across 333 venues, and not one of them is indoors.
Lake Macquarie City Council is embarking on a $45 million indoor facility at the Hunter Sports Centre, but it doesn't include basketball courts.
The need for more courts is critical as we have increased participation from 2000 members to 4800 members in the past five years.
This was made possible only by hiring two courts at Hunter Sports High School every day and two courts at Macquarie College five days a week.
Newcastle Basketball is in the best position it has ever been in, and that should continue only courtesy of our willingness to provide a world-class facility for the people of our region.
