AN OFF-DUTY police officer who crashed her car and refused a breath test with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit has pleaded guilty to the charges against her.
Kristy Lea Madden, 43, entered a plea of guilty for refusing to submit to a breath test and high-range drink-driving in Toronto Local Court on Monday.
Madden, a senior constable attached to a specialist command, came to police's attention after she was involved in a single-car crash just before 9pm, March 28.
Highway patrol officers were called to Goodwins Road at Morrisset, when they arrived Madden refused a breath test.
She was taken to Toronto Police Station, where she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.208 and police suspended her licence.
Madden will be sentenced at the end of June.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
